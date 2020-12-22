Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Hire company spreads Christmas joy with festive lorry display

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:41 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 4:21 PM December 22, 2020
Staff members dressed in Christmas jumpers, elf costumes and Santa hats

Staff from FTC Hire and Sales in Fakenham took one of their lorries out and drove through five villages - Credit: Cindy Futter

After being inspired by others, a market town's hire company took to the streets for a Christmas display.

FTC Hire and Sales in Fakenham took one of its lorries out and drove through five villages near the town to spread the festive spirit on December 19.

They were inspired by the work of David Vardigans, a self-employed carpenter who took one of his classic tractors - decked out in Christmas decorations - out in the town to give goodies to the community earlier this month.

And FTC director Cindy Futter ensured they stopped at Mr Vardigans' to drop off a gift to say thank you.

a lorry covered in Christmas lights

FTC Hire and Sales in Fakenham took one of their lorries out to spread the festive spirit - Credit: Cindy Futter

Along their route, they handed out 300 sweet cones. Mrs Futter said they wanted to bring smiles to people after a tough year.

“It has been a rubbish year, and everyone needs some Christmas spirit, if it makes one person happy then it's worth it,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“It wouldn’t have happened without the help of the staff and everyone involved from decorating the lorry to the costumes.”

A lorry decorated in Christmas lights

FTC Hire and Sales in Fakenham took one of their lorries out and drove through five villages near the market town. - Credit: Cindy Futter


Most Read

  1. 1 'People are very happy' - New deli running off 90pc Norfolk produce
  2. 2 Rising coronavirus rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
  3. 3 Hire company spreads Christmas joy with festive lorry display
  1. 4 'We've lost money every single week' - pub closes until further notice
  2. 5 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
  3. 6 Fakenham survey: Your thoughts on management of Millers Walk car park
  4. 7 Probe after crew hurt in explosion on boat off Norfolk coast
  5. 8 Village welcomes community Christmas tree thanks to grant funding
  6. 9 Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the county
  7. 10 Bowling alley to close until Norfolk moved to Tier 1

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ex-nurse sets up 'most Covid-secure shop in Norfolk'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon

First patients receive Covid vaccine at GP surgery

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon

Carpenter's Christmas tractor a surprise hit in town

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon

Work begins on building new specialist school

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus