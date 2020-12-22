Hire company spreads Christmas joy with festive lorry display
- Credit: Cindy Futter
After being inspired by others, a market town's hire company took to the streets for a Christmas display.
FTC Hire and Sales in Fakenham took one of its lorries out and drove through five villages near the town to spread the festive spirit on December 19.
They were inspired by the work of David Vardigans, a self-employed carpenter who took one of his classic tractors - decked out in Christmas decorations - out in the town to give goodies to the community earlier this month.
And FTC director Cindy Futter ensured they stopped at Mr Vardigans' to drop off a gift to say thank you.
Along their route, they handed out 300 sweet cones. Mrs Futter said they wanted to bring smiles to people after a tough year.
“It has been a rubbish year, and everyone needs some Christmas spirit, if it makes one person happy then it's worth it,” she said.
“It wouldn’t have happened without the help of the staff and everyone involved from decorating the lorry to the costumes.”
