Brass band's search for new members as older players put off by Covid

The leader of a town band said there are no fears of them stopping despite their hunt for new members.

Steve Wakefield, musical director of Fakenham Town Band, is searching for new players as it looks to recover from losing bandmates due to the pandemic and other factors.

Mr Wakefield said the need for new members has been accelerated by a number of circumstances.

“That need for new members has been forced upon us a little greater,” he said.

“Some members in their 80s cannot return because of Covid and that breaks our heart. Some cannot return through changes in their lives, Covid is just one factor.

“We are always looking for new members, and there are no fears that we will have to stop playing.

"All bands are looking for new players, but because we lost some of ours, the need is even more because you need that full chorus of instruments to make it work.

“If you are missing part of the band, it does not gel together to make that beautiful sound that brass bands create.”

The musical director, whose favourite instrument is the tuba, has been in the band since 15. He has been playing music since he was seven years old and now wants to share that joy with others.

“It is a huge passion of mine and is a big part of my life,” he said.

“The music we make gets into your soul and the music a brass band makes gets to you. You can lose yourself in it."

The 61-year-old said the group have a number of vacancies, including cornets, trombone, and tuned percussion, but anyone is welcome to join, from experienced players or complete novices. They are able to provide instruments to those wanting to learn.

With ages ranging from 20 to their oldest member of 86, there is really space for anyone interested in playing their part, from showcasing their musical talent to anyone with a passion to learn a new instrument.

The Fakenham Town Band rehearse on Thursdays from 7.30pm - 10pm, with extra rehearsal on Mondays from 7.30pm - 9pm.

For a confidential enquiry email, you can contact Mr Wakefield, on conductor.fakenhamtownband@gmail.com. Or find the band on Facebook - Fakenham Town Band.