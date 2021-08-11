Boy, nine, said Fakenham Ukes inspired him after raising over £1000

Published: 12:10 PM August 11, 2021

A nine-year-old boy has raised just over £1000 after being inspired by the Fakenham Ukes.

Aiden Linger raised the money for homeless charity Centrepoint having seen what his Nannie and her Uke bandmates do, regularly donating to worthy causes. He planned to run, walk and cycle a half marathon in 17 days.

After mum, Tracy Linger put his fundraising on social media, as well as Centrepoint spotlighting his fundraising online, they saw support begin to increase. He responded by upping his fundraising pledge by doubling his distance to a full marathon.

Mrs Linger, who was born and raised in Wells and calls the Norfolk coastal town her true home, said she is so proud of her boy’s effort.

Aiden and Tracy Linger running together. - Credit: Tracy Linger

“I am so proud of him, I can't begin to tell you,” the 42-year-old said.

You may also want to watch:

“I’ve always known he has had a big heart and always tries to help charities, this can be seen with him becoming a youth ambassador for the charity BulliesOut.

“He always wants to help people so the fact he did as well as he did is absolutely amazing.”

Aiden Linger on his bike celebrating reaching the £1000 milestone. - Credit: Tracy Linger

When he first set out on his fundraising, he set himself a goal of £100. As the funds started to rise well above his target he described that he wanted to carry on, which saw him smash his goal ten-fold.

“It felt amazing, it was unbelievable for me,” the nine-year-old said.

“I was a bit lost for words with the money coming in, I was absolutely amazed so I said I should just keep going for them.”

Aiden walked, ran and cycled the marathon distance to raise money for the charity Centrepoint. - Credit: Tracy Linger

His original figure alone was donated by the Ukes. Aiden went along to collect the funds at one of the practices of his favourite bands.

“I love going to see Fakenham Ukes either perform or practice, and they always make me feel so welcome,” he said.

“They give a lot of money to charity, and that has always made me want to do something similar.”

Mum now said the pair are discussing what he should do next. The only thing set in stone is that he wants to raise £2000.

Aiden walked, ran and cycled the marathon distance to raise money for the charity Centrepoint. - Credit: Tracy Linger



