Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Fakenham Ukes look to rise again following pandemic

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 10:59 AM June 30, 2021   
Fakenham Ukes playing at Wells-next-the-Sea Maltings earlier in June.

Fakenham Ukes playing at Wells-next-the-Sea Maltings earlier in June. - Credit: Graham Thomas

A popular Fakenham ukulele group is rising from the ashes of the pandemic.

The Fakenham Ukes are once again meeting up in groups to rehearse and planning gigs as they prepare to start again following a disrupted 15 months due to the coronavirus.

Gigs have started coming in for the summer and the group kickstarted its return with a visit to the Wells-next-the-Sea Maltings for an afternoon session earlier this month.

Graham Thomas, band leader, said: “The Fakenham Ukes play to raise funds for local charities and needy causes, in the first year of covid restrictions we had dozens of cancellations preventing us from raising thousands of pounds for these causes. 

"We are happy to say that we were still able to help out with some cases.”

You may also want to watch:

The members have still made the effort throughout the pandemic, meeting together through small gatherings, and talking over Zoom and emails.

This means that new ideas and songs have been taken on board and they are looking forward to playing amongst their followers and the public at large.

Most Read

  1. 1 Wells student has art selected for Royal Academy show
  2. 2 Couple steps forward to take over 'beautiful' jewellers
  3. 3 Charity 'needed more than ever' pleas for funding amid closure threat
  1. 4 Swashbuckling family theatre set for Norfolk return
  2. 5 Place with amazing view opened in memory of hospital hero
  3. 6 Top author waives copyright to treat town's listeners
  4. 7 The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?
  5. 8 Revealed: The latest Covid rates where you live
  6. 9 Siblings united for pop-up selling burgers and ice cream on farm
  7. 10 Hot property - Homes selling just days after being on market
Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Walsham and Dilham Canal.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Town lido among schemes put forward in funding bid

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Ian Moy.

Tributes paid to 'caring giant' who loved speedway, alpacas and his family

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Amongst the first moving into Meadow Walk, on Trinity Road were Janet and Leonard.

'Best thing we’ve done' - Couple among first to move into new homes

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Tributes have been paid to Kaine Jerram from Worstead.

Warm tributes to much-loved man 'who was there for everyone'

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus