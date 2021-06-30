Fakenham Ukes look to rise again following pandemic

Published: 10:59 AM June 30, 2021

A popular Fakenham ukulele group is rising from the ashes of the pandemic.

The Fakenham Ukes are once again meeting up in groups to rehearse and planning gigs as they prepare to start again following a disrupted 15 months due to the coronavirus.

Gigs have started coming in for the summer and the group kickstarted its return with a visit to the Wells-next-the-Sea Maltings for an afternoon session earlier this month.

Graham Thomas, band leader, said: “The Fakenham Ukes play to raise funds for local charities and needy causes, in the first year of covid restrictions we had dozens of cancellations preventing us from raising thousands of pounds for these causes.

"We are happy to say that we were still able to help out with some cases.”

The members have still made the effort throughout the pandemic, meeting together through small gatherings, and talking over Zoom and emails.

This means that new ideas and songs have been taken on board and they are looking forward to playing amongst their followers and the public at large.