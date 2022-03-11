Fakenham groups donate close to £3,000 for Ukraine

The Fakenham Ukes and Fakenham and District Rotary Club have arranged events and fundraising opportunities in support of Ukraine. - Credit: Courtesy of Graham Thomas

Groups in Fakenham have dug deep to donate close to £3,000 in support of Ukraine.

The Fakenham Ukes and Fakenham and District Rotary Club have arranged events and fundraising opportunities as Norfolk rallies around in support of Ukraine following the invasion by Russia just over two weeks ago.

The Fakenham Ukes have announced plans for a gig at the Barsham Brewery street food night on March 25 to bolster its donation, having already given £1,000 to the Disasters Emergency Service.

The Fakenham Ukes have announced plans for a gig at the Barsham Brewery street food night on March 25. - Credit: Simon Finlay

Rotarians from Fakenham and District were out in the town centre on March 10 collecting donations to help with this cause.

Through incredible generosity from the public, they were able to raise £918.43 that will be sent on to the Rotary international district teams on the ground providing this vital assistance.

Tony Grover (centre) president of the Rotary Club of Fakenham and District. - Credit: Tony Grover

Tony Grover, president of the group said: “It was heart-warming to experience how generous the public was and how kind their comments were received by collectors in support of what we were doing.”

Fakenham and District Rotary Club had already contributed £1,000 to this cause.

The EDP has launched an appeal for the people of Ukraine. You can donate at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/edp-ukraine.