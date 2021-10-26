Cambridge students get Fakenham question wrong on University Challenge

Published: 1:49 PM October 26, 2021

Students from Cambridge University incorrectly answered a question about a Norfolk town in the latest episode of University Challenge.

After correctly answering a question on Benjamin Disraeli in Monday night's episode - the students from Emmanuel College were given a set of three bonus questions.

All the questions had answers of place names in England ending in the suffix 'ham'.

Host Jeremy Paxman asked: "The market town and racecourse, close to the village of Little Snoring and about 10 miles south of Wells-Next-The-Sea"

The team from Emmanuel College answered Cheltenham.

To this answer Mr Paxman said: "That's nowhere near the sea, no it's Fakenham."

The team from Cambridge was against the Royal Northern College of Music.

Emmanuel College went on to win the match and advanced to round two.