Cambridge students get Fakenham question wrong on University Challenge
- Credit: BBC/Lifted Entertainment, Part of ITV Studios/Rachel Joseph
Students from Cambridge University incorrectly answered a question about a Norfolk town in the latest episode of University Challenge.
After correctly answering a question on Benjamin Disraeli in Monday night's episode - the students from Emmanuel College were given a set of three bonus questions.
All the questions had answers of place names in England ending in the suffix 'ham'.
Host Jeremy Paxman asked: "The market town and racecourse, close to the village of Little Snoring and about 10 miles south of Wells-Next-The-Sea"
The team from Emmanuel College answered Cheltenham.
To this answer Mr Paxman said: "That's nowhere near the sea, no it's Fakenham."
The team from Cambridge was against the Royal Northern College of Music.
Most Read
- 1 Market town's Chamber of Trade set for relaunch
- 2 Organiser humbled as 210 strong Land Rover convoy raises over £3,000
- 3 Kayaker found in pub after Wells lifeboat launched
- 4 New owners of market town café want to keep everything local
- 5 'The company was becoming the story' - Under fire care home firm to sell up
- 6 Cambridge students get Fakenham question wrong on University Challenge
- 7 Are Fakenham businesses seeing an early rush for Christmas shopping?
- 8 Do you remember these shocking scenes from floods of the past?
- 9 Film that highlight natural park conservation set to premiere
- 10 Former sixth form land could be divided up and sold
Emmanuel College went on to win the match and advanced to round two.