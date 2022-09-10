'This is where she could be a countrywoman' - town tributes to the Queen

Her Majesty the Queen has died today (September 8) at the age of 96 - Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

Councillors who represent Fakenham at all levels have paid tribute to the Queen following her death.

Several leading figures from the local community have already paid tribute to the late monarch since her passing on Thursday.

Angela Glynn, the mayor of Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Angela Glynn, mayor for Fakenham, said: “Along with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, we mourn the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time.

“This loss will surely be felt keenly by the people of Fakenham as we know how much at home Her Majesty felt at Sandringham.

“It is in our lovely county where the Queen could be the countrywoman, to walk to church, go to the Women's Institute meetings, ride her beloved horses on the Sandringham estate and be free of the duties of state.

“As a very young woman, Her Majesty promised to serve her country and its people for her entire life, which she undoubtedly did. She did so with humility, grace and that wonderful smile. We must be thankful for her many years of service.”

A book of condolence has been opened at the Fakenham Connect building and is in reception - and floral tributes can be laid at the War Memorial in the marketplace.

Tom FitzPatrick, Norfolk County Councillor for the Fakenham Division - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Tom FitzPatrick, Norfolk County Councillor for the Fakenham Division, recalled the memories of the Queen that he has had throughout his life.

“It was a truly remarkable reign, fifteen prime ministers, from a time when there was still post-war rationing through a period of unprecedented change. From steam trains to space exploration and nuclear power,” he added.

“I remember learning the first two verses of the national anthem when I was in the cubs, watching on television when she opened the Forth Road Bridge.

"I remember regular events such as the State Opening of Parliament when we saw her as the epitome of what it means to be a constitutional monarch giving the details of the government's intended legislation for the coming session, impartial no matter the political hue of the majority party.

“Every year at Christmas, giving her television address to both this country and the Commonwealth and providing stability and reassurance in often difficult times. In good times and bad the Queen was the focus of the nation, laughing with us and also sharing our sorrow when things went wrong.

“I was pleased that the Queen was able to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, the culmination of an unprecedented 70 years on the throne before her life slipped to a close.

“At the beginning of her reign, she had promised to dedicate her life, long or short, to the nation. I think she lived up to that promise admirably. I know that we will all miss her.”

Christopher Cushing, North Norfolk District Councillor for Fakenham North Ward - Credit: NNDC.

Christopher Cushing, North Norfolk District Councillor for Fakenham North Ward, said: "What has struck me about the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is the sense of personal loss we all feel as she was part of the fabric of our lives,” he said.

“In Norfolk, we had a special connection to the Queen through her love of Sandringham and our county.

“The Queen exemplified the best of our nation over the long span of her 70 years on the throne. She was kind and selfless and performed her duties with grace, humour, and humility.

“The Queen's splendid legacy will endure in the years to come."