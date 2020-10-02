‘It’s what we thrive on’ - Wedding venue puts on couple’s big day in just 72 hours

Godwick Great Barn near Fakenham hosted a wedding celebration, only 72 hours after meeting the couple. Photo: James Rouse. JamesRouse Photography

The owner of a wedding venue said his staff thrived under pressure after they helped arrange a wedding celebration in 72 hours.

Owner of Godwick Great Barn, James Garner said that despite this tight turnaround, seeing weddings happen is what they thrive on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Owner of Godwick Great Barn, James Garner said that despite this tight turnaround, seeing weddings happen is what they thrive on. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

James Garner, 48, owner of Godwick Great Barn near Fakenham, praised his team after a last minute dash to put together a wedding bash for a couple who had seen their planned celebration cancelled at the last minute.

The couple, who do not wish to be named, were desperate to have their event on September 26 before new restrictions came into force, which would have meant only 15 people would be allowed at their wedding.

Mr Garner met with the couple mid-morning on the Wednesday, September 23, where he spoke to them for the first time.

Just 72 hours later, their big day was ready to go.

Despite this tight turnaround, Mr Garner said the end result was worth it.

“The joy and celebration that you see on their wedding days - it’s what we thrive on,” he said.

“Like a lot of businesses, we thrive on working short notice, trying to work in quick turnarounds and being quick on our feet.

“We were fortunate that the couple had things organised from their previous venue, and it was about getting their stuff to Godwick and how it would fit in.”

The couple were married at church before heading onto the barn for a socially distanced celebration.

The barn hosted 30 people who were seated for the celebrations, with table service and socially distanced rules in place.

Prior to this celebration, the barn has only hosted one ceremony, in a year they were due to host around 50.

Mr Garner said not seeing these events happen was deeply upsetting.

“None of that has been happening, it has been upsetting for the team so it is lovely to see people coming together to celebrate what we do and we love seeing it.

“We miss the couples desperately, it is the heart and soul of our business.

“It is not just from the point-of-view of getting married, but the joy and celebration that you see on their wedding days.”