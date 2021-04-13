'Back doing what I love' - Fakenham welcomes another 'new normal'

Published: 11:22 AM April 13, 2021

The marquee behind Fakenham Conservative Club so they could reopen their doors. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

From a pub marquee in a car park to haircuts between plastic sheets, Fakenham got used to another 'new normal' as lockdown restrictions eased.

With April 12 being the second stop on the country’s roadmap out of lockdown, the market town saw more freedom return, as non-essential retail, hairdressers and pubs reopened their doors.

The marquee at the Fakenham Conservative Club was one of the new fixtures.

With no garden to take advantage of, owner, Jimmy Hood, invested heavily to make sure he could bring back customers.

Owner of Fakenham Conservative Club, Jimmy Hood. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

He had sold 20 Guinness, 10 bud lite, 15 ales and a bottle of vodka by the afternoon, which he said was good for a Monday.

Mr Hood said he was looking forward to the day hugely.

“I cannot express how it feels to have everyone back, to feel free and to socialise,” he said.

People enjoying a drink in the Fakenham Conservative Club's marquee. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“Ask my wife, I have been excited about this for the last three days because it is more than just a pub, it is getting your life back.”

On the market place, Scent with Love florist reopened for the first time since December. Co-owner, Nicholas Godfrey-Cole, said business was steady.

There were also thanks from locals for his window tribute to Prince Philip, as well as business done over the phone during lockdown.

The tribute to Prince Philip in Scent from Love's window. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

He was just delighted to be seeing people face to face.

“It has been good when people have called because of that interaction, but it is totally different in the best way possible to have people sticking their head in and saying 'hello' and 'good morning',” he said.

“There are people around, but we have not been overly busy.

Nicholas Godfrey-Cole, co-owner of Scent with Love florist. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“It is hard to know what to expect, everyone likes to think there will be a mad rush of people but this steady flow is very good.”

Queues were forming outside barbers as men looked to have their lockdown hair attended to.

The only place without a line was Gatsby's, who opted for a booking system.

Carol McCubbin was thankful for all the support she received from the public. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Owner of the Bridge Street business, Carol McCubbin, started at 8am and wasn't planning on leaving until 9pm after cutting 30 customers' hair.

“I am glad I picked an appointment system and haven’t had a long daunting queue up the road, and we haven’t left people out on the street," she said.

“I am just so excited to be back doing the job I love. I cannot thank everyone enough for all the support I have received."