Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Town still lacking a "proper" post office after almost two years

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:00 AM December 14, 2021
Inside the new pop up Post Office in Fakenham. Picture: Post Office

Marie Challis who lives in Fakenham is unhappy with the current facilities offered at the pop-up post office. - Credit: Archant

A woman has blasted the apparent lack of progress in restoring a permanent post office to Fakenham. 

Marie Challis, who lives in the town, has been fighting for the return of a "proper" postal facility since the closure of Martin's in Miller's Walk. 

The newsagent shut its doors back in January 2020, and was replaced by a pop-up service in the former Thomas Cook building the following month. 

The post office at Martin's on Miller's Walk, Fakenham, closed on January 20. Picture: Archant

The former post office at Martin's on Miller's Walk, Fakenham - Credit: Archant

But Mrs Challis, who has been in regular contact with MP for the area, Jerome Mayhew, is among those who believe the alternative provision is simply not up to scratch. 

She raised concerns again following a trip earlier this month. 

The Post Office says it is continuing to engage with retailers in the area who could potentially host a new branch. 

“It is all very crude and basic,” said Mrs Challis. 

The que for the Post office in Millers Walk at Fakenham. Picture: Aaron McMillan

The que for the Post office in Millers Walk at Fakenham. Picture: Aaron McMillan - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Plan to demolish vets and replace with flats is turned down
  2. 2 An outwardly decent member of society with a dark, disturbing past
  3. 3 Badgers faced 'untold suffering' after entrances to sett blocked
  1. 4 Sex assault victim will 'never know' true damage and life changing affects of abuse
  2. 5 How to get your booster jab in Norfolk
  3. 6 Interactive map: Covid-19 cases up 16pc in Norfolk
  4. 7 Sports teacher left 'overwhelmed' by primary school's surprise send-off
  5. 8 Nail bar owner bids to open second shop in north Norfolk
  6. 9 Man sexually abused by former Norfolk PCSO wants others to speak out about abuse
  7. 10 Fine art gallery moves after 10 years in Holt

"There is a red box for post with no lid on it - why can’t they make it a little more workable. When I visited they ran out of second-class stamps.

“It is totally unacceptable. We have five banks in Fakenham, so why is the post office not treated with more respect?"

Apologising for recent deficiencies, a Post Office spokesman said: "We’re currently offering services from a pop-up counter in Fakenham, which allows customers to do their everyday banking and send letters, cards and parcels.

"We apologise if some products, such as stamps, run out. We know how much the local community would like to see a post office return, and we continue to engage with potential retailers who could host a branch."

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew slams potential closure of Fakenham post office. Picture: JEROME MEYHEW

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew slams potential closure of Fakenham post office back in 2020. - Credit: Archant

Mr Mayhew said he had repeatedly been in touch with the post office, and has even raised the issue with the government. 

He added: "Since being elected, I have argued the case with the Post Office management and raised it directly with the chief executive of the Post Office, as well as the relevant government minister, to try to get them to commit to providing the service we deserve."

The MP for Broadland claimed he had submitted suggestions for alternative sites. In the event of there being no interest from businesses in hosting a permanent post office, he argued that the search for a standalone facility should not be abandoned. 

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pub owners in Fakenham have shared their views over an alleged lockdown-busting Downing Street Christmas part

'Disgusted' - Fakenham pubs react to alleged lockdown-busting party

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
A blanket of Bluebells in full flower inside Foxley Wood. Picture: Ian Burt

Bluebell thieves fined after stealing 8,000 bulbs from woodland

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A child smiles in front of a red farm tractor

Christmas

Fakenham's festive tractors set to return

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
What effect is Omicron having on 'Christmas dos' arranged for the month in Fakenham?

Coronavirus

What impact is new variant having on Christmas party bookings

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon