Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Mum who was left bedbound aiming to conquer triathlon

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 5:28 PM July 25, 2022
Ami and Ewan Hook-Ireland outside Addenbrooke's Hospital where she spent time recovering

Ami and Ewan Hook-Ireland outside Addenbrooke's Hospital where she spent time recovering - Credit: Ewan Hook-Ireland

When Ami Hook-Ireland was left bedbound in 2018, the last thing she'd have expected was to be taking on a triathlon four years later. 

But together, she and her husband Ewan are set to take on the Superhero Tri in Windsor to raise money for the Caroline House rehabilitation centre in Norwich. 

The effort is her way of saying thank you to the staff who helped her to walk again. 

Ami Hook-Ireland from Fakenham is completing the the Superhero Tri in Windsor to raise money for the rehabilitation centre

Ami Hook-Ireland from Fakenham is completing the the Superhero Tri in Windsor to raise money for the rehabilitation centre at Caroline House in Norwich - Credit: Ewan Hook-Ireland

Mrs Hook-Ireland, from Fakenham, had been feeling "off" since the tail-end of 2016.

Over the course of 18 months, her hearing and eyesight gradually deteriorated, but doctors in Norfolk and London were left puzzled by her condition. 

Things took a turn one day in March 2018 when she started falling asleep unusually frequently. Her family called for a doctor and, moments after his arrival, he sent for an ambulance. 

On the way to hospital, Mrs Hook-Ireland fell completely unconscious. 

Most Read

  1. 1 School submits application for new MUGA pitch
  2. 2 Fury as fire lantern found just 15 miles from where blaze destroyed homes
  3. 3 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
  1. 4 Norfolk pub garden named one of the best in the UK
  2. 5 Inside Norfolk's new cheese and wine lounge
  3. 6 Roadworks to be aware of in Norfolk this week
  4. 7 Owner of award-winning pub reflects on 'rollercoaster' first year in charge
  5. 8 Have your say on plan which could halt second homes in seaside town
  6. 9 Ukrainian arrivals in north Norfolk dwindle
  7. 10 MP vows to continue fight to see permanent post office return to town

Over the ensuing months, she was repeatedly moved between Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and Addenbrooke's in Cambridge. 

Ami Hook-Ireland wants to thank staff at Caroline House who helped her back on her feet

Ami Hook-Ireland wants to thank staff at Caroline House who helped her back on her feet - Credit: Ewan Hook-Ireland

Then, in June 2018, she was finally told she had severe nerve damage and ataxia, which affects coordination, balance and speech. 

“It's not that I'm pessimistic, but I was dying," said the 27-year-old. "They told me I was dying." 

With no strength in her arms or legs, Mrs Hook-Ireland was transferred to Caroline House at Colman Hospital.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of staff, she was able to achieve her goal of walking herself down the aisle at her wedding in 2019.

Today, she is a proud mother to Daisy, her "real-life superhero", and has even started working again. 

Ami Hook-Ireland from Fakenham is completing the the Superhero Tri in Windsor to raise money for the rehabilitation centre

Ami Hook-Ireland from Fakenham is completing the the Superhero Tri in Windsor to raise money for the rehabilitation centre at Caroline House in Norwich - Credit: Ewan Hook-Ireland

Her next goal is the Superhero Tri in August, during which she will complete the swimming section before cycling with her husband.

She will complete the final section in the powerchair, but hopes to have enough energy to step across the finish line with her walking frame. 

“I just want to give back to the physiotherapist who helped me get my life back," added Mrs Hook-Ireland

“I want to give them some recognition for what they do."

To donate and help Ami Hook-Ireland reach her goal of raising £2,000 for Caroline House, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ami-hook-ireland.


Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Wells inshore lifeboat was paged by HM Coastguards at 10.33pm to conduct a shoreline search

12-year-old amongst the rescued by RNLI Wells at weekend

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Springwatch presenter Chris Packham said he hoped other farmers would take rewilding and regenerativ

Eco-festival which featured Chris Packham to return in person this year

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Derek Woodhouse

Five homes lost as firefighters drain swimming pool to save many more

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Samantha Rutt, from Langham, crossed the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland in world-record time

Norfolk woman smashes paddleboarding world record

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon