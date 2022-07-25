Mum who was left bedbound aiming to conquer triathlon
- Credit: Ewan Hook-Ireland
When Ami Hook-Ireland was left bedbound in 2018, the last thing she'd have expected was to be taking on a triathlon four years later.
But together, she and her husband Ewan are set to take on the Superhero Tri in Windsor to raise money for the Caroline House rehabilitation centre in Norwich.
The effort is her way of saying thank you to the staff who helped her to walk again.
Mrs Hook-Ireland, from Fakenham, had been feeling "off" since the tail-end of 2016.
Over the course of 18 months, her hearing and eyesight gradually deteriorated, but doctors in Norfolk and London were left puzzled by her condition.
Things took a turn one day in March 2018 when she started falling asleep unusually frequently. Her family called for a doctor and, moments after his arrival, he sent for an ambulance.
On the way to hospital, Mrs Hook-Ireland fell completely unconscious.
Over the ensuing months, she was repeatedly moved between Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and Addenbrooke's in Cambridge.
Then, in June 2018, she was finally told she had severe nerve damage and ataxia, which affects coordination, balance and speech.
“It's not that I'm pessimistic, but I was dying," said the 27-year-old. "They told me I was dying."
With no strength in her arms or legs, Mrs Hook-Ireland was transferred to Caroline House at Colman Hospital.
Thanks to the tireless efforts of staff, she was able to achieve her goal of walking herself down the aisle at her wedding in 2019.
Today, she is a proud mother to Daisy, her "real-life superhero", and has even started working again.
Her next goal is the Superhero Tri in August, during which she will complete the swimming section before cycling with her husband.
She will complete the final section in the powerchair, but hopes to have enough energy to step across the finish line with her walking frame.
“I just want to give back to the physiotherapist who helped me get my life back," added Mrs Hook-Ireland
“I want to give them some recognition for what they do."
To donate and help Ami Hook-Ireland reach her goal of raising £2,000 for Caroline House, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/ami-hook-ireland.