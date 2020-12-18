'Keeping the magic alive' - Rotary club hold Father Christmas parade
- Credit: Danielle Booden
His reindeers may not have been able to make it, but Santa made sure Christmas joy was spread throughout a Norfolk town.
Fakenham’s rotary club held a parade for St.Nicholas on December 17, along with carol singers across the market town, with member and Santa veteran, Nick Bird once again donning the red suit and beard.
The sleigh stopped at locations across the town for children to wave and for carolers to sing to onlookers.
The group held the parade to raise spirits and keep the magic of Christmas.
“It will keep the Christmas spirit alive in Fakenham, we want to do as much as we can to make it as happy as possible,” Mr Bird said.
You may also want to watch:
“Kids are missing out this year and we want to make sure we are getting Father Christmas out there.
"It is vital to keep the magic alive.”
Most Read
- 1 Ex-nurse sets up 'most Covid-secure shop in Norfolk'
- 2 Work begins on building new specialist school
- 3 Ex boss of haulage giant caught drink-driving
- 4 First patients receive Covid vaccine at GP surgery
- 5 Carpenter's Christmas tractor a surprise hit in town
- 6 Norfolk and Suffolk to remain under Tier 2 coronavirus restrictions
- 7 When are the Royal Mail's last Christmas post dates?
- 8 Medical practice gets early Covid vaccine roll out boost
- 9 BBC Christmas Lecture series to reveal secrets of Norfolk's beaches
- 10 Why Norfolk and Suffolk are in Tier 2: Government explains decision
The club also asked for donations to raise funds for their charity appeals, like Fakenham’s Woodspring care home for their defibrillator, and to Heritage House in Wells-next-the-Sea.