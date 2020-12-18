'Keeping the magic alive' - Rotary club hold Father Christmas parade

Published: 11:15 AM December 18, 2020

Santa, who is being escorted by Fakenham Rotary Club, greeting families on North Park in Fakenham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

His reindeers may not have been able to make it, but Santa made sure Christmas joy was spread throughout a Norfolk town.

Fakenham’s rotary club held a parade for St.Nicholas on December 17, along with carol singers across the market town, with member and Santa veteran, Nick Bird once again donning the red suit and beard.

Fakenham Rotary Club escorting Santa on his sleigh down North Park in Fakenham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

The sleigh stopped at locations across the town for children to wave and for carolers to sing to onlookers.

The group held the parade to raise spirits and keep the magic of Christmas.

The Church Choir singing carols as Fakenham Rotary Club escort Santa on his sleigh down North Park in Fakenham. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

“It will keep the Christmas spirit alive in Fakenham, we want to do as much as we can to make it as happy as possible,” Mr Bird said.

You may also want to watch:

“Kids are missing out this year and we want to make sure we are getting Father Christmas out there.

"It is vital to keep the magic alive.”

The club also asked for donations to raise funds for their charity appeals, like Fakenham’s Woodspring care home for their defibrillator, and to Heritage House in Wells-next-the-Sea.