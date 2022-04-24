People call for dog mess bin after picking up 'five pounds' of mess

Joan Titterington and resident of Fayregreen filled bags of dog waste which was left on the ground - Credit: Joan Titterington

Residents have called for the installation of a dog bin after seeing an increase of mess in their estate.

Joan Titterington, speaking on behalf of residents of Fayregreen in Fakenham, is asking the town council to install and hold responsibility for a dog waste bin close to the estate, as she and her neighbours have witnessed an increase of animal faeces over the last couple of years.

Ms Titterington, who has lived in her bungalow for the last eight years, said the amount of footfall has increased with the town’s heritage trail, and more walkers use the cut down to the Three Brick Arches bridge at the end of the road.

The 91-year-old has written to the town council in the past asking for a bin. She has been joined by the site's manager, Jennie Dyke, who has also written in support of the bin, both stressing it needs to be on council land so they are responsible for the waste disposal as well.

Joan Titterington pointed out waste left near her home on Fayregreen - Credit: Joan Titterington

Angela Glynn, vice-chair of Fakenham Town Council, said the inquiries from the residents were received and are set to be discussed at the next leisure and environment committee meeting on April 26.

There are some waste bins on Norwich Road, which Fayregreen is off.

North Norfolk District Council said it was not aware of an issue with dog fouling in the area, but would look into whether additional provisions of bins and collection are possible.

An NNDC spokesperson said: “We would encourage residents to contact the council if there is an area in their locality that may require additional service provision"

A sign on Fayregreen reminding people to pick up their waste. - Credit: Joan Titterington

There is also a sign at the entrance reminding people to pick after their animals, but it seems to be being ignored.

“The amount of fouling we are seeing is getting out of control,” Ms Titterington said.

“I went down the lane with some of my neighbours and we picked up five pounds of waste.

“They are also putting them into our bins, throwing bags into the trees, or just leaving it on the floor.

“I use a walker to get up there, and I am getting the waste stuck in my wheels, causing me to slip in the road."