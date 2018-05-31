Search

'Sometimes they do not work the first time' - Ideas festival put on hold

PUBLISHED: 15:42 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:43 03 March 2020

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

Active Fakenham chairman Richard Crook outside the Info hub in Fakenham. Picture: Active Fakenham

A market town's Festival of Ideas has gone back to the drawing board.

Fakenham market day and town centre. Picture: MATTHEW USHERFakenham market day and town centre. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Active Fakenham's event was planned for this Saturday, March 7 at Fakenham Academy. It was going to be the first ideas festival for the town. However, poor early ticket sales and no indication there would be people turning up on the day mean the event has been cancelled.

Active Fakenham's chairman, Richard Crooke, said: "It is the nature of these things that sometimes they do not work the first time. All our events were new only a few years ago.

"There was an amount of interest shown and we try to offer new things as well as those which have been shown to work."

It is the first time the group has had to cancel any of its events, but it is looking at restructuring the festival and instead arranging something for later in the year. It is considering a series of single talks on the topics it planned to cover.

