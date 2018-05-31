Crews called to stable fire
Two fire crews were called to put out a blaze in Fakenham after animal stables were accidentally set alight.
The crews were called to the fire on Rudham Stile Lane, shortly before 4am on Friday, June 5.
Two appliances, both from Fakenham, attended the scene. They used a hose reel and main jets to put out the flames. Thermal imaging equipment was used to check for hot spots.
The stables, which had been used, did not have any animals in them at the time.
No one was injured by the fire, but an ambulance did attend the scene because of asbestos on the site.
Norfolk Police also attended the scene, just after 4.20am. When the fire service confirmed that the cause of the fire was accidental.
What started the fire is unknown at this time.
Firefighters left the scene at 5am.
