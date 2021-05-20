Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
First details revealed of 'class' new bistro for town

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 6:00 AM May 20, 2021   
The old Gallery Bistro is currently in full renovation.

The first details of a new "classy" market town bistro have been revealed.

The Red Lion Lounge will be coming to Fakenham after Grocott and Murfit bought the Gallery Bistro earlier this year. The site, which plans to open this summer, is set to become a bistro, cocktail bar and restaurant on its second floor.

A mock-up of what the Red Lion Lounge could look like. 

Alessia Battistini, interior designers from Arcadia Home and Living, said, “We think that the bar will be a great statement piece, welcoming guests at the entrance.

“It will keep the same footprint as the previous one and will be constructed with the highest quality materials, such as walnut cladding and a neolith worktop.

A mock-up of what the Red Lion Lounge could look like. 

“It will be extremely classy, and will embody perfectly the Art Deco style of the Red Lion Lounge.”

The building is currently in full renovation, and its name was inspired by the previous red lion hotel that used to be in the same building.

A mock-up of what the Red Lion Lounge could look like. 

