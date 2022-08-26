Fakenham-based community charity celebrates 20th birthday

Having come within days of having to close its doors, a community charity is now celebrating its 20th birthday.

First Focus, based in Fakenham, has been lending support to people in the area for the last two decades.

Service users at First Focus' 20th birthday celebration in Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

On Thursday (August 25), staff, service users and dignitaries gathered at the Scout hut in Oak Street - which the charity uses as its centre - for a small get-together.

The exact date of the anniversary is August 27, having opened on that day in 2002 from Cattle Market Street.

While the staff members might have changed over the years, the group's primary aim - to help those in need - remains the same.

First Focus birthday wall, celebrating 20 years of the charity in Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Its assistance with food parcels, accessing the internet and obtaining benefits is arguably more important then ever before.

Clarissa Belson has been involved with First Focus since 2013, having initially volunteered as a counsellor. She was employed in 2015 and became manager in May 2019.

“After the last few years we have had, it is quite an incredible achievement,” Mrs Belson said of the anniversary.

Fakenham charity First Focus' 20th birthday cake - Credit: Aaron McMillan

“We are so grateful for the help of the Fakenham community; we could not have been here without their support.”

Pauline Hicks, the activities coordinator, has been employed with First Focus since 2018.

Miss Hicks said the charity had seen referrals increase amid the cost of living crisis, and admitted she and Mrs Belson were worried about the winter months.

Fakenham mayor Angela Glynn (left) with manager of First Focus, Clarissa Belson (centre), and deputy mayor Janet Holdom - Credit: Aaron McMillan

The pair were joined on Thursday by Angela Glynn and Janet Holdom, mayor and deputy mayor respectively, as well as Jim Biggie from Fakenham Auto Club, which selected First Focus as its charity for the year.

Kerry Cubitt, a service user for several years, said she was extremely thankful for the help she had received.

She added: "They helped me get back on my feet, helping me out with food parcels and being there through a tough time in my life."

Simon Hayes and Kerry Cubitt at First Focus 20th birthday - Credit: Aaron McMillan

And Mrs Holdom said: "It might be First Focus' 20th anniversary, but it feels a lot longer as they have been the heartbeat of the community.

"We cannot thank them enough for the service they provide, not only for the people of Fakenham but the surrounding villages.”

The charity is currently on the hunt for grants to secure its future beyond April 2023.