Charity will survive for at least another year thanks to fundraising

A community charity is not resting on its laurels despite securing funding to ensure its survival for at least another year.

First Focus, based in Fakenham, has thanked local fundraisers whose generosity will keep its services running until March 2023.

Sources of funding have included the town's firefighters, the rotary club and a grant from the Postcode Lottery.

Clarissa Belson, who manages the centre based on Oak Street, said the charity was already applying for further funding.

“We are already looking for additional funding, and have applied for grants to keep us going after a fantastic year of support,” she said.

“I cannot thank people enough. Me and (fellow manager) Pauline do the job but, without this support, we would not be here.”

The charity is being actively supported with more fundraising, including by a local woman who was almost moved to tears reading about the experiences of service users.

She is taking on a Tough Mudder challenge in support.