Fishing boat rescued after rope gets tangled in propeller
Published: 8:34 AM October 11, 2021
- Credit: RNLI Wells
A fishing boat with a fouled propeller was rescued by a lifeboat crew on Sunday evening.
The fishing vessel had got into trouble 16 miles off the coast of Wells after a rope became wrapped around one of its propeller.
The all-weather lifeboat arrived at the vessel at 7.36pm to find two fishermen on board safe and well.
The lifeboat towed the boat into West Cardinal buoy before it managed to make its own way into Wells Quay.
The lifeboat was ashore at 9pm.
It was sanitised, rehoused, refuelled and back on service again at 10.15pm.
