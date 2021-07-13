Stunning flower display to transform church on special day for visitors
A Great Ryburgh church will be transformed by flowers inspired by its stained glass window.
Some 70 arrangements of roses and lilies will transform St. Andrew’s Church in the village on July 17 and 18, with inspiration from the colourful flowers that decorate the Chancel windows.
The windows, which feature on the round tower church, boast a complete set of stained glass designed by William Wailes between 1866 and 1883.
The project was planned during the lockdown as villagers looked forward to the lifting of restrictions. Measures will still be in place.
The flowers are supplied by Edgefield Nurseries while all the greenery comes from Ryburgh gardens. The arrangements will be available for sale on Sunday afternoon with proceeds going to church funds.
The event, which will take place between 10 and 5 on Saturday and 1 to 5 on Sunday, will also feature homemade cakes and other refreshments served outside in the scenic surroundings of the new William Martin Building.
