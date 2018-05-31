Search

Marathon man's bid to pay back charity for career boost

PUBLISHED: 15:08 22 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 22 January 2020

Sam Dack, former manager at Fakenham charity Fitzroy is running the London Marathon to raise money for them. Picture: Sam Dack

Sam Dack, former manager at Fakenham charity Fitzroy is running the London Marathon to raise money for them. Picture: Sam Dack

A Fakenham man is taking on the London Marathon in a bid to give something back to the charity that helped kick-start his career.

Sam Dack used to work for Fitzroy, an autism and learning difficulties charity based in the town. He worked as part of the residential team, supporting people around the clock.

Mr Dack, 39, is now aiming to raise £3,000 for the charity by fundraising for the April 26 event.

The first-time marathon runner, who is aiming to finish the race in under four hours, said: "I am doing this for the people who have the challenge of feeding themselves, getting themselves out of bed in the morning, or going down the shops."

During his time at Fitzroy, Mr Dack supported people with daily tasks and helped them to live their lives to the full.

He worked there for 10 years, climbing up the ranks, from a support worker to becoming the manager.

He then became a service manager for supported living firm Dimensions, managing services for people between Norwich and King's Lynn.

Mr Dack said that without the skills gained while working at Fitzroy, he would not have had chance to move onto such a role.

He said: "I don't think I would be where I am now without the investment that Fitzroy made in me."

Having been in the care industry for a decade, Mr Dack then become the performance manager for a team of IT analysts, and now works as a project lead for an out-sourcing company, helping to run projects on the government's behalf.

However, he said that the challenges he had already faced during his time as a carer helped him to adapt quickly.

Mr Dack said: "Managing this service has allowed me to become better at decision making, and my communication skills. I used my time as a manager helping people in need, so now managing figures is easier because of that."

Mr Dack is raising funds at his JustGiving page here: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sam-dack1.

Most Read

Paedophile hunters snare man who asked teen girls for explicit photos

A Sign in the Millers walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Tributes paid to teenager with ‘cheeky glint in his eye’

Tributes have been paid to Joseph Chapman. Pictures: Chapman family

‘Disrespectful’ u-turn sees closure of town’s only post office

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew slams potential closure of Fakenham post office. Picture: JEROME MEYHEW

Council puts new houses on hold after ‘fanciful’ proposal

A CGI mock-up of one of the houses which will be on Lovell's Rudham Stile Lane Estate in Fakenham. Picture: Lovell

‘White-hot’ fireball spotted over Norfolk

A fireball was spotted in the skies over Norfolk. Picture shows a previous fireball. Picture: supplied by Dan Self

