Lane at centre of campaign battle to close to cars for six months a year
- Credit: Birgit Griem
A campaign to close an unsurfaced lane to motorised vehicles has seen its demand partially met after Highways agreed to restrictions for the six wettest months of the year.
Reclaim the Lane was launched by the residents of Foulsham and Themelthorpe in September 2019 with the aim to stop Fox and Hounds Lane from becoming impassable for walkers, cyclists and horse riders.
The lane has been used by 'green laners' - drivers and motorcyclists using unsealed roads.
In the case of Fox and Hounds Lane, this has resulted in the lane being churned up during periods of wet weather.
Close cooperation with Highways England, councillor Greg Peck, as well as the support of MP Jerome Mayhew and Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Giles Orpen-Smellie, has resulted in gates being installed at the entrances to the lane.
These are currently closed but not locked, and there is an open gap to the side of the gates to allow horses onto the lane.
The hope is that green laners will respect the closure.
A spokesman for Norfolk County Council confirmed the lane will be closed for roughly six months at a time, with the dates based on the conditions – typically opening in April/May.
Most Read
- 1 John Travolta says he 'loves Norfolk' after eating at seafood restaurant
- 2 Five-vehicle crash on A1067 leaves lorry overturned and road blocked
- 3 Cheers! Brewery founder finishes epic 147-mile walk with beer barrel
- 4 See inside three-bedroom home on sale in Burnham Market for £1.25m
- 5 Sanitiser and masks here to stay? Fakenham businesses on Covid legacy
- 6 Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again
- 7 Circus featuring acts from around the world to return after three years
- 8 John Travolta's Norfolk visit features on Saturday Night Takeaway
- 9 John Travolta enjoys 'best fish and chips in England' at Norfolk pub
- 10 Norfolk set for warm bank holiday weekend with highs of 20C
Discussions are currently taking place around repairs.
Birgit Griem, a spokesperson for the group, has said its members are thrilled with the news, especially after they raised £11,000 for a legal effort to have the lane reclassified.
Ms Griem said they are still seeing people use the lane in motorised vehicles, despite its closure, particularly after heavy rainfall and after dark.
They are happy with the current compromise agreement, but would fight for reclassification if people do not listen to the rules.
“The right thing to do is not use the lane when it is closed, to let it be repaired so that we can share it when it is dry," she said.
“We have agreed to the compromise and I believe it is fair enough - if people stick to it.
“We hope that once it is repaired and dry it won’t be as attractive to green laners who like mud and ruts.
"It might resolve the problem because most green laners are law-abiding, responsible and care for the environment.
“We are keeping our fingers crossed that this compromise will solve the problem."