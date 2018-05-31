Search

Free maps on offer to market town visitors

PUBLISHED: 13:16 15 July 2020

Owner of Sew Sweets, Fay Dewing runs the town's info hub where the map will be available. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Owner of Sew Sweets, Fay Dewing runs the town's info hub where the map will be available. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Archant

Visitors to a market town can now pick up a free map to navigate its hotspots.

The Fakenham town map produced by Active Fakenham will be available at the town's info hub. Picture: Active Fakenham.The Fakenham town map produced by Active Fakenham will be available at the town's info hub. Picture: Active Fakenham.

Active Fakenham has produced a map to showcase the market town, available from the Info-Hub at Sew Sweets in the town centre for free.

There is an optional donation of £1 to support Active Fakenham’s events.

Fay Dewing, who runs them both said: “It’s something we are often asked for at the Info Hub in the town centre, but we have never had a decent one to give out, until now.”

Active Fakenham Chairman Richard Crook. Picture: Richard CrookActive Fakenham Chairman Richard Crook. Picture: Richard Crook

To celebrate the launch of the map, Active Fakenham is running a competition on its Facebook page where five winners will win a free consultation and personal training session and copies of ‘Impressions of Fakenham, and ‘Lockdown Fakenham’.

Richard Crook, chairman of Active Fakenham said: “We always want to hear what sort of things people want us to do as an organisation and this is another way for us to get feedback which will help us plan for the future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times.

