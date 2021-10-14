Friends rescue baby barn owl who fell from tree

Published: 5:54 PM October 14, 2021

Jayne Reeve was at her friend’s house in Stibbard on October 13 when they discovered the baby barn owl in the bushes. - Credit: Jayne Reeve

Two friends enjoying a leisurely day in the garden got a surprise when it turned into an owl rescue.

Jayne Reeve was at her friend’s house in Stibbard on October 13 when they discovered a baby barn owl staring out at them from the bushes. The pair were able to rescue the bird and take it to a rescue centre to ensure its safety.

Mrs Reeve said seeing the animal for the first time took them by surprise.

“Paula was gardening as I had turned up to see her, she called me over to the shrubs in the garden and there sat this baby barn owl so Paula grabbed a towel for me so I could pick it up,” she said.

“It made my friend jump as all she could see was the eyes, I was surprised to see it.

“It shouldn't have left the nest, it was too small. We put up online asking for help as there was no way we could put it back. Then I remembered I had a leaflet at home about the Phoenix Bird of Prey Rescue centre.

“We put the owl in a box, picked up the leaflet and took it to the centre.”

Thankfully, the bird didn't look hurt when she took it to the centre based in Ovington near Watton.

Mrs Reeves said she was delighted to have helped the animal: “We are both so happy to help save the animal. I have given my friend a leaflet so if any more ever fall from the nest she knows who to call for help."

The rescue was even more vital, as Tara Page, one of the volunteers at Phoenix Bird of Prey Rescue said that the nature of barn owls is different.

“With barn owls, the parents say that if a baby has left the nest, that it has fledged,” she said.

The 33-year-old added that if you were to find a baby barn owl on the ground, to give them, or someone similar a call.

“It is so important if you find a baby barn owl on the floor you give someone like us a call so we can provide it with the care that it needs,” she said.

“With any other species, we say to observe it, before taking action. But remember we are always on the end of the phone for advice.”