Garden club hope members 'turn up in force' as annual show returns

Published: 11:50 AM July 20, 2021

Prizes and cups are handed to winners of each category at the Barney Fulmodeston and Thursford Food production Club's annual show - Credit: Carol Webb

A Norfolk garden club founded during World War Two is looking forward to a return of events as restrictions ease.

Barney, Fulmodeston and Thursford Food Production Club is hosting its annual show for the first time since 2019 on July 24. The show, at the Old School Hall in Fulmodeston, will feature an array of competitions, giving members the opportunity to showcase their gardening skills.

The five categories of competition are: floral, fruit and veg, baking, craft and an open category. There will also be two Royal Horticultural Society judges on the panel.

Carol Webb, treasurer of the club said: “The past 18 months have been difficult for everybody and we know there is still an amount of caution with our members, the venue will be well ventilated and there will be sanitising stations.

Previous winner of the flower arrangement at Barney Fulmodeston and Thursford Food production Club annual show. - Credit: Carol Webb

"We would really love our members to show up in force, and display their gardening skills and craft talents."

The club, which formed in 1941 as part of the Dig for Victory campaign in WW2, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year, and the show’s open category will reflect this.

The celebration open challenge will see people entering any photograph of a celebratory nature. There is also an upcycling category in the open challenge.

Mrs Webb added: "It is a real bonus and pleasure to have MP Jerome Mayhew here to present the prizes – so let’s all show him what a small gardening group can do."

Barney Fulmodeston and Thursford Food production Club's annual show includes fruit and vegetable selections, Members showcase 5 items displaying their range of gardening talent. - Credit: Carol Webb

Non-members can enter the two open categories for £1, but all others are open to members only, which is £6 per household for this year.

They will also be hosting a talk from Keith Weed, the newly appointed chairman of the RHS. He was shown in June presenting the Duke of Edinburgh rose to the Queen. Mr Weed will be talking about the role of gardeners as guardians of the environment and sustainability.

Mrs Webb said: “This is an amazing coup for our little gardening group and we welcome anyone who wishes to attend subject to capacity.”

The Floral section is displayed in a separate marquee and the smell inside is totally divine – one of the newer categories is ‘floating flower heads’ and at the last Pre-covid show in 2019 was very popular. - Credit: Carol Webb

The talk takes place on Tuesday, August 10 at 7pm for 7.30pm at the Old School Hall, Fulmodeston NR21 0NX.

Tickets are £2 each for members or £10 for non-members.

This is a ticketed only event and there will be no tickets available on the night. Contact Kerry Harris 01328 822583 for tickets.