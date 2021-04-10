'Raring to go' - Barbers prepare for reopening

Published: 5:30 AM April 10, 2021

Carol McCubbin will reopen Gatsby on Fakenham's Bridge Street on April 12 as lockdown restrictions ease once more.

The owner of a barber shop is excited to get going again as they reopen for the first time this year.

Carol McCubbin will reopen Gatsby's on Fakenham’s Bridge Street on April 12 as lockdown restrictions ease once more.

The barber shop was also a hair salon until last October when she decided to downsize the business.

The owner is now looking forward to working around the clock and seeing her customers again.

Owner of Gatsby's Barbers in Fakenham, Carol McCubbin - Credit: Archant

“We are really looking forward to seeing our regular customers and new clients coming to visit us,” she said.

“We are really excited to be seeing everyone again, myself and the team will be doing extended business hours to try and accommodate everyone.

“We’re all raring to go.”

Mrs McCubbin will reopen the shop and things will look fairly similar to when they opened up after the first lockdown.

There will be the same mandatory mask policy in place, and sadly she will not be able to offer refreshments to her customers. With an appointment system in place to keep people safe and distanced.

Gatsby's Barbers in Fakenham - Credit: Archant

“Our covid policy is exactly the same, it worked so well last time at keeping my team and clients safe so I will just be sticking to the same system,” she said.

“My main priority is to keep me, my team and our clients safe and with confident and comfortable surroundings.”

She is looking forward to what will hopefully be the last time coming out of lockdown and reopening.

“We are hopeful that we will not have to close the barbers again, we have high hopes with the vaccination roll-out and have our fingers crossed.”

The barber shop will celebrate 69 years of business with the same tradition. Looking ahead she is hopeful she can expand the barbers more and more as lockdown restrictions ease.

Gatsby's Barbers on Fakenham's Bridge Street. - Credit: Archant

“I want to thank everyone for their support and say good luck to all the businesses opening,” she said.

“The team at the shop have been great and I’m so thankful to have them.

“I’m so grateful for all the support from business in Fakenham, and our fabulous clients. Thank you for backing your local barber shop.”