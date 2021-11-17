Medals given to American heroes are united at RAF heritage centre

From left to right - Smsgt Mayo, Local historian, Jim Baldwin, Lt Col Williams, Ian Brown RSHC Curator, Author and Historian Neil Storey, John Cushing, Thursford Collection and Joan Baldwin. - Credit: Kevin.J.Osman

Medals awarded to American servicemen for their heroism in Norfolk have been unveiled at an RAF heritage centre.

Reis Leming and Freeman Kilpatrick were awarded the George Medal for their actions during the Hunstanton flooding of 1953.

From left to right - Ian Brown, Lt Col Jared Williams, Commander of the 67th Special Operations Squadron (SOS) and Smsgt Jeremy Mayo. - Credit: Kevin.J.Osman

Now, their medals have been united for the first time after Mr Leming’s family donated his, alongside his jacket, to RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre.

Mr Leming's award was presented to the museum by Lt Col Jared Williams, Commander of the 67th Special Operations Squadron (SOS), and senior master sergeant Jeremy Mayo.

Lt Col Williams said he "deeply honoured" to unveil the medals.

From left to right - Lt Col Jared Williams, Commander of the 67th Special Operations Squadron, Ian Brown, curator at RAF Sculthorpe Heritage Centre - Credit: Kevin.J.Osman

Mr Leming, a part of the 67th ARS before it became the 67th SOS, was just 22 when he saved the lives of 27 people during the Hunstanton flooding - despite not knowing how to swim.

The 67th, based at RAF Mildenhall, still use this as a benchmark expected of current personnel.

Ian Brown, curator of the heritage centre, presented a replica of the medal to Lt Col Williams.