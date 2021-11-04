Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Fakenham Times > News

Historic medieval church tower rescued following repair scheme

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 11:42 AM November 4, 2021
Heritage at Risk 2020 Godwick Barn and Church Tower, Tittleshall, Godwick, Breckland, Norfolk. Barn

The barn and church tower at Godwick. - Credit: Historic England Archive, Pat

The ruins of an historic church located in a deserted Norfolk village have been saved from disrepair.

The site of the ruins of All Saints Church at the Godwick deserted medieval village has been saved according to Historic England, which on Thursday published its annual heritage at risk register for 2021.

The report lists buildings which the body considers to be at risk of being lost due to decay, neglect or development.

Recently, the tower was decaying badly with the west side cracking, leaving it at high risk of collapse.

Historic England supported a repair scheme, completed in summer 2020, which has enabled this prominent medieval feature to be enjoyed by visitors once again.

You may also want to watch:

It worked alongside Godwick Hall, whose owner, James Garner, said the site was incredibly important for the local landscape.

Owner James Garner at the tower from the ruins of All Saints Church at the new visitor trail around

Owner James Garner. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

“Godwick All Saints tower is a really significant feature in the local landscape and can be seen from the roads when driving past," he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 Campsite owner's 'heart dropped' after seeing land in housing plans
  2. 2 US TV host mocks empty supermarket shelves in Fakenham
  3. 3 Delays expected in coastal town due to temporary lights
  1. 4 Lifeboat crew member wades through deep water to rescue three people
  2. 5 Where you can see company's 'festive lorry' this Christmas
  3. 6 Norfolk businesswomen to donate £10k to local charities
  4. 7 Winter fuel allowance could be given to food banks, says councillor
  5. 8 Greenbuild festival gets off to flying start
  6. 9 Sense of 'boom' among Fakenham businesses, says MP
  7. 10 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

"Many local people and tourists enjoy our historical trail around the site of the Lost Village of Godwick where it is located.

“It was important for the local community that we took action to save the tower from falling down, so alongside Historic England and the Lottery Heritage Fund, we put the funding in place to make sure it was consolidated and made safe for future generations. 

“It is also extremely valuable to us as a stunning and striking backdrop to many weddings at Godwick with most couples wanting to visit the ruins for some romantic photos around this incredible monument to our past." 

The tower from the ruins of All Saints Church still standing at the new visitor trail around the los

All Saints Church at Godwick. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The lost village is one of the best-preserved deserted medieval villages in the county, and features of the ancient landscape, grazed by livestock and never cultivated, are clearly etched into the local pastureland.

Although All Saints Church has existed at Godwick since at least 1100, the current tower was built in the 15th or 16th century before it fell into disrepair when the local village population declined in the 16th century.

In the early 17th century the tower was rebuilt as one of the earliest follies in Britain, forming a decorative part of the landscape park around Godwick Old Hall.

The Garner family have been the custodians of this land for more than 90 years, with William Garner taking over the tenancy of the farm in 1928 and eventually buying it from the Holkham Estate in 1959.

Fakenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

We asked businesses in the town to react to the news that Fakenham's Chamber of Trade is set to return. 

'A great idea' - Businesses react to chamber of trade return

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
An electrical pole blocking a path on Claypit Lane, Fakenham, is to be moved

Electrical pole blocking footpath set to be moved

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Orbital Railway is dealing with more vandalised signs by the Three Brick Arches in Fakenham.

Norfolk railway pledges not to cower to vandals

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The junction between of Dereham Road onto Fakenham Road A1067, at Bawdeswell

Norfolk Live

Two people taken to hospital after village crash

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon