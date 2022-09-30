'She's rescuing me as well' - Veteran dog owner's bid to help dog's teeth

Caroline Dawson is looking to fund emergency dental treatment for Honey the Chihuahua - Credit: Caroline Dawson

She calls Honey the support dog she never had.

And now the chihuahua's owner Caroline Dawson, needs to pay for emergency dental treatment for Honey.

Mrs Dawson and her family - from Wicken Green, near Fakenham -adopted the 10-year-old dog because her previous owner had to move into a care home.

She launched a GoFundMe page after finding out it would cost £760 in dental fees to have four to six teeth removed, and to treat her gingivitis.

“It was only when I took her for her injections at Summerhill Vets that the problem of her teeth was uncovered," Mrs Dawson said.

Caroline Dawson with Honey the Chihuahua - Credit: Caroline Dawson

“I used to be a dental nurse and I could see the damage there - but having four to six teeth removed and the treatment, is a big bill.

"Me and my husband both work for the NHS and sadly we have not got the money, so I thought, ‘what are we going to do?”

The Dawsons have so far raised £253 - including £50 from an armed forces veteran, who was a friend of Mrs Dawson.

Mrs Dawson said she suffered from PTSD, having grown up in Northern Ireland during The Troubles, as well as from her experiences working as an army medic.

The Dawsons said they want to give Honey the best life possible - Credit: Caroline Dawson

She said Honey had helped her with her mental health. Mrs Dawson said: “She has been like a support dog almost. Honey is rescuing me as much as we did her.

“She can sense when I’m having a problem, and comes straight over and melts into me with the best cuddles in the world.”

Mrs Dawson works as a clinical support assistant in radiology at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Honey was originally fostered after seeing a post on Facebook looking for temporary care - Credit: Caroline Dawson

She said Honey's condition was already improving.

Mrs Dawson said: “I think sadly with the [previous owner's] condition she couldn’t look after the dog the way she would have wanted.

“Her nails had been allowed to grow, her fur was all matted, she couldn’t walk well, but we have managed to sort that.

"We want to give Honey the best life possible."

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/honeys-dental-fund.