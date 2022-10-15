GoFundMe launched to help Ralph the dog back on his feet

Ralph, the Jack Russell cross Terrier has been in and out of the vet after discovering that he had slipped a disc in his neck - Credit: Lauren Spriggs

When Ralph, the Jack Russell cross Terrier, was not there to meet them at the front door, Lauren Spriggs and Michael Toher knew something was wrong.

When the pair left that morning to their jobs, Ralph was his normal self. When they arrived home in Fakenham on September 28 with Ralph screaming in pain, unable to move - leaving the pair stricken with fear.

They took him to the Summerhill vets in Fakenham, believing his problem was soft tissue damage.

Ralph, the Jack Russell cross Terrier from Fakenham - Credit: Lauren Spriggs

After a night of medication, he only got worse - they headed back to Summerhill for an emergency appointment. They were referred to Dick Whites, a specialist vet in Newmarket.

An MRI scan was carried out, as well as checking his blood. The vets discovered that the dog had slipped a disc at the top of his neck. He came home with more medication, but his condition only deteriorated - losing the use of his front legs.

He was taken back to the Newmarket vets on October 1 for emergency surgery. Miss Spriggs’ phone rang later that day, and she was told it went as well as it could, but Ralph didn’t wake up - and if he woke up there wasn’t enough oxygen in his blood.

He would have gone into a seizure - the pair were given two options.

“We were advised that the ventilator would give him a 50/50 chance, but after everything, the best advice would be to put him to sleep,” she said.

"Dick Whites have been amazing with us - without their specialist help we certainly wouldn’t have Ralph with us, they were thorough in his checks and were there to take any call at any time with the concerns we had following his operation.

Lauren Spriggs with Ralph, the Jack Russell cross Terrier - Credit: Lauren Spriggs

"Being told we were going to lose him was the worst thing we’d heard and we knew when they said that he must have been in such a bad way as they would not have said those options if they weren’t the only choices at the time.

“We do not have insurance, and the ventilator would cost £3,000 for every 12 hours.

“I was at my mum's house, and Michael was at ours, so I asked for 20 minutes so we could make the choice together.

Ralph, the Jack Russell cross Terrier has been in and out of the vet after discovering that he had slipped a disc in his neck - Credit: Lauren Spriggs

“By the time I got back to our house in Fakenham we got another call telling us he was awake and breathing - it was a huge relief.”

The issues didn’t stop there - he stayed in intensive care for two more days.

When he returned home he was in a good condition for two days, but when he laid down for over half an hour, the dog would become stiff, and scream in pain.

“He was waking up every hour, on the hour, with his screams of pain,” she added.

Ralph, the Jack Russell cross Terrier from Fakenham - Credit: Lauren Spriggs

A few days later took they took him back to the Newmarket vets, where they discovers fluid on his neck.

The dog has also been placed on steroids and was given an MRI on October 14 to discover whether the fluid is an infection or a trapped nerve which the steroids will help with - they are still waiting for the diagnosis.

The pair said the vet bills have cost them thousands of pounds, all but wiping out their savings - but for them, Ralph is worth the money.

The scar after Ralph, the Jack Russell cross Terrier underwent surgery - Credit: Lauren Spriggs

“Ralph is worth it, he isn't just a dog,” Miss Spriggs added.

“We have had him since he was a puppy, and when my partner was going through some problem with his mental health, Ralph was there to help him through it - we couldn't imagine life without him.”

Their friend has set up a GoFundMe to support the couple's finances, which they have both been overwhelmed with the support for.

“For some people to donate to us when they don't even know us, it means so much,” Miss Spriggs added.

Ralph, the Jack Russell cross Terrier has been in and out of the vet after discovering that he had slipped a disc in his neck - Credit: Lauren Spriggs

"The thought that someone would set a fund page up for us is incredible.

"I and Michael said we would never take money off anyone, and we felt embarrassed by the page at first.

"But when we thought about it, it was a kind gesture of others that have pulled us through and we would always help others going through the same or similar."

The money will help with any future medical costs, and with the hope that Ralph will suffer no more complications, is now on the mend, and will be back on his legs in no time.

You can donate to Ralph by going here.