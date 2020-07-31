Search

Childminder creates teddy bear hunt for her village

PUBLISHED: 16:20 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:20 31 July 2020

Debbie Coull said they received offers from people in the community who wanted to give a teddy bear a new home. Picture: Debbie Coull

People who went down to a Norfolk wood sure had a big surprise as dozens of teddy bears were looking for a new home.

Debbie Coull, a childminder from North Elmham created a ‘teddy bear hunt’ along with the children in June for people walking in the towns’ Millennium Woods. Picture: Debbie CoullDebbie Coull, a childminder from North Elmham created a ‘teddy bear hunt’ along with the children in June for people walking in the towns’ Millennium Woods. Picture: Debbie Coull

Debbie Coull, 50, a childminder, created a teddy bear hunt along with the children for people walking in North Elmham’s Millennium Woods.

Anyone walking through the woods would have found a collection of bears attached to trees with tags around them asking to be taken to a new home.

The childminder remained open for children of key workers so they could carry on their essential work.

During the lockdown the children were making pictures, writing letters and making cakes for both the NHS and those in the village.

Debbie Coull said she wanted to help with the community spirit in the town and to give parents and children an opportunity to connect with the natural world with the teddybear hunt. Picture: Debbie CoullDebbie Coull said she wanted to help with the community spirit in the town and to give parents and children an opportunity to connect with the natural world with the teddybear hunt. Picture: Debbie Coull

They also organised a raffle and lots of day to day efforts to spread some joy.

Miss Coull, who has been a childminder for the last 16 years, said she wanted to help with the community spirit and to give parents and children an opportunity to connect with the natural world with an outdoor activity.

“The children can have fresh air, exercise and the woods allows everyone to social distance and to explore freely”, she said.

The childminder said the sight of seeing a child spot a bear was amazing.

“It is just magical to see the children’s faces when they spot a teddy”, she said.

“The children’s smiles never fade no matter how many times they visit.”

She said the idea of the teddy bear hunt came from having several cuddly toys available to her.

The 50-year-old said it was a collective effort with the children to label and hide them.

They would go on a weekly walk to the woods to take further supplies. They then used Facebook and Whatsapp to promote the walks.

From this, they received offers from people in the community who wanted to give a teddy bear a new home.

“Parents have told me it’s a regular walk and it makes me feel proud to work with young children and in a great village community”, Miss Coull said.

“It’s not just the children that enjoy it too.”

“I have heard whispers that the dog walkers often return home with a cuddly toy too!”

Most Read

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

‘Never acceptable’ - Parking fines in market town triple

North Norfolk District Council/NNDC car park sign. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Repair work under way on Norfolk church damaged during storm

The pinnacle on the south-west spire of Fakenham Parish Church was damaged back in February. Picture: Aaron McMillan

Men found guilty of Fakenham murder

This is a pic of murder victim Steven Murphy, who was found dead in Fakenham on Thursday. Photo supplied by Norfolk police

