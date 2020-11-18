Great Britain softball player hopes to bring sport back to where it all started
- Credit: Archant
After one taster session, she found herself in the fold for the Great Britain team. Now she wants to see the sport return in her home town.
Amie Hutchison from Fakenham attended a softball taster session at the town’s high school back in 2012. The session was attended by former GB fastpitch softball head coach Hayley Scott, who asked her to come down to Oxfordshire to train for the academy.
The 23-year-old has grown in stature over the last eight years, having played in Holland and then spending the last four years in America, after winning a scholarship, improving her game in hopes of winning gold at the Olympics.
“I’m a pitcher so a lot rests on my shoulders so I need to get better by playing strong opposition on a constant basis,” she said.
Over the four years, she played in Florida at the Eastern Florida state college and the Gulf Coast State College. Before moving onto the Francis Marion University in South Carolina for her final two years.
You may also want to watch:
Unfortunately, GB did not qualify for the Olympics this year, and Miss Hutchison moved back to England following the US season being cancelled.
Miss Hutchison is now working for Morrisons in the town.
Most Read
- 1 ‘She will always be in our hearts’- parents share grief over death of baby girl
- 2 Arts society offers ‘Zoom memberships’ and virtual visits of Venice and London
- 3 30-years of being ‘Father Christmas’ but 2020 looks very different for Norfolk man
- 4 ‘It gives me great pride’ - Man flooded with praise after voluntarily cleaning footpath
- 5 Virtual Christmas light switch on events promises music, drama and Father Christmas
- 6 Number of coronavirus patients at county’s largest hospital up 60pc
- 7 Town’s new £500,000 supermarket opens - creating 19 jobs
- 8 Welcome to our new website
- 9 From garden shed to shop - how couple’s upcycling business has grown
- 10 Chippy deep fries Christmas puds and pigs in blankets for charity
Alongside Thomas Thornhill, who plays for Norwich Iceni Baseball, the pair want to bring softball back.
There was a league in the town, but after the organiser left the market town for work, the league came to a standstill.
They are hoping to bring the sport back to Fakenham, including an adult league and school league to promote the sport.
“It’s something I have always been passionate about, bringing the sport back to Fakenham,” she said.
“It is a challenge as not everyone has heard of the sport so it is trying to push it to the people who have never heard of it and getting them to want to try something different.
“I want to give it back to the community, the kids but also get adults playing as well.
“I want to get the next generation of softball players coming through and into a national team set up, that’s my goal.”