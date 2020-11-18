Search

Great Britain softball player hopes to bring sport back to where it all started

PUBLISHED: 08:25 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 18 November 2020

Amie Hutchison from Fakenham playing at the Olympic Qualifier in the Netherlands 2019. Picture: Amie Hutchison.

Amie Hutchison from Fakenham playing at the Olympic Qualifier in the Netherlands 2019. Picture: Amie Hutchison.

After one taster session, she found herself in the fold for the Great Britain team. Now she wants to see the sport return in her home town.

Amie Hutchison from Fakenhamwas part of the Bronze medal-winning Great Britain side at the European Championships in the Czech Republic 2019 Picture: Amie Hutchison.

Amie Hutchison from Fakenham attended a softball taster session at the town’s high school back in 2012. The session was attended by former GB fastpitch softball head coach Hayley Scott, who asked her to come down to Oxfordshire to train for the academy.

The 23-year-old has grown in stature over the last eight years, having played in Holland and then spending the last four years in America, after winning a scholarship, improving her game in hopes of winning gold at the Olympics.

“I’m a pitcher so a lot rests on my shoulders so I need to get better by playing strong opposition on a constant basis,” she said.

Over the four years, she played in Florida at the Eastern Florida state college and the Gulf Coast State College. Before moving onto the Francis Marion University in South Carolina for her final two years.

Amy Hutchings has won a two-year scholarship to play softball in America. Picture: Ian BurtAmy Hutchings has won a two-year scholarship to play softball in America. Picture: Ian Burt

Unfortunately, GB did not qualify for the Olympics this year, and Miss Hutchison moved back to England following the US season being cancelled.

You may also want to watch:

Miss Hutchison is now working for Morrisons in the town.

Alongside Thomas Thornhill, who plays for Norwich Iceni Baseball, the pair want to bring softball back.

Amie Hutchison from Fakenham playing at the Olympic Qualifier in the Netherlands 2019. Picture: Amie Hutchison.

There was a league in the town, but after the organiser left the market town for work, the league came to a standstill.

They are hoping to bring the sport back to Fakenham, including an adult league and school league to promote the sport.

“It’s something I have always been passionate about, bringing the sport back to Fakenham,” she said.

“It is a challenge as not everyone has heard of the sport so it is trying to push it to the people who have never heard of it and getting them to want to try something different.

“I want to give it back to the community, the kids but also get adults playing as well.

“I want to get the next generation of softball players coming through and into a national team set up, that’s my goal.”

