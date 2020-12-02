Published: 10:32 AM December 2, 2020

A mother of three has described her "devastation" when she realised her family may not have a turkey this Christmas after hackers stole from her supermarket loyalty card.

Jasmine Longhurst, from Great Massingham, was checking her Morrison More card account when she noticed that the £15 she was saving had been spent in Cheadle Heath in Manchester.

She last used the card at the Fakenham Morrison on November 12. She was checking her app as thoughts turned towards the Christmas food shop when she saw the money was gone, being converted to vouchers on November 15.

Miss Longhurst planned to save her points until the week before Christmas before ordering her traditional turkey.

She said the upset hit her straight away when she realised what had happened.

“I started crying, I just realised that the money had gone, I turned to my partner to tell him and just started crying,” she said.

“I am devastated, we are going to miss out now.

“We are so tightly budgeted and I do this every year so I know I have the money to get the meat.

“I work hard and any money saved will help us in the long run.”

Miss Longhurst, a health care worker, said although it was a small amount of money, her partner has lost work as a result of the pandemic, and every penny counted in their household.

It is also the first Christmas since her mum died, and she was having her dad over for the Christmas dinner.

“You just never think it would happen to you, not with Christmas so close,” she said.

“I just can not believe that someone could steal this money, it is so wrong.”

However, a Morrisons spokesperson said it could not refund the money as it had been a breach of Miss Longhurst's "individual internet security".

"We are exceptionally sorry that some customers have had their More points stolen. We understand how upsetting this can be and we regularly remind customers about their personal online security," they said.

"The reason customers' points are stolen is because they use the same username and password across multiple sites which is obtained by online hackers and sold on.

"Their own individual internet security has been breached and we are therefore unable to return any points as their correct details have been used to access the account and the money spent. We take our online security very seriously and our customer data has not been breached."