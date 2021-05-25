New funding allows church to host outdoor events

Published: 11:10 AM May 25, 2021

A Fakenham church has secured new funding that will allow it to host events outside.

St. Andrew’s Church in Great Ryburgh, in partnership with the Upper Wensum Valley Age Concern Group, has been awarded £5,000 in National Lottery funding to be able to offer outdoor hospitality.

Anne Prentis, the churchwarden, said, “Outdoor hospitality has taken on new importance since the pandemic struck. When we planned the recently completed William Martin building, little did we think that the outdoor space would be as important as the kitchen and the toilet inside."

This new funding will enable the Age Concern Group and other local groups to meet outdoors.

A sequence of events is scheduled to take advantage of the new outdoor space, among them open gardens, a floral extravaganza and an August barbecue – in addition to the monthly community teas.

You may also want to watch:

On May 29 between 9.30am to 1pm, people are invited to come and see for themselves when the church holds its annual Spring Fair.