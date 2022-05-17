Church hopes jubilee events will help fund stained glass window repairs

The team at St Andrew's Church in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, is hoping to restore its 150-year-old stained glass window - Credit: Anne Prentis

A parish church is hoping its Queen's Jubilee events will help fund the repair of its stained glass window.

The team at St Andrew's Church in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham, is hoping to restore the colourful design, which is believed to be 150 years old.

Time has taken its toll on the glass and urgent repairs are needed to prevent further cracking.

St. Andrew’s Church in Great Ryburgh, near Fakenham - Credit: Revd RD Stapleford

An appeal for donations is due to be launched on Saturday, May 21 at the annual spring fair, where plants, books, crafts and gifts will be on sale from 9.30am and 1pm.

And the fundraising will continue during the long jubilee weekend, starting with a barbecue and countdown to the beacon lighting on Thursday, June 2 at the William Martin community building.

On Sunday, June 5, the church will host an afternoon tea with a 1950s theme. Those in attendance are being encouraged to wear red, white and blue.

The Queen has this year become the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.