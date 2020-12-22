Published: 5:06 PM December 22, 2020

A north Norfolk village now has a Christmas tree for its community thanks to a charity grant.

Ryburgh Village Shop has received a grant from the Hopkins Plunkett communities scheme which has allowed them to install a village Christmas tree.

The tree provides a centrepiece for the town’s celebrations and is normally sponsored by local businesses, but this year is funded by the scheme from national charity the Plunkett Foundation and housebuilder Hopkins Homes.

The Hopkins Plunkett communities scheme aims to ensure community groups can support those who need it and to ensure a brighter Christmas and the New Year with grants of up to £1,000.

Andrew Purdy, chairman of the shop, said: “In this difficult year, the community has more than ever appreciated the value of having a village shop.

"We are most grateful to Hopkins Homes and the Plunkett Foundation for helping us to give something back to the community, to be a little seasonal cheer and a hint of normality by sponsoring our Christmas tree.”