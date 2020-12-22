Village welcomes community Christmas tree thanks to grant funding
- Credit: Hopkins Homes
A north Norfolk village now has a Christmas tree for its community thanks to a charity grant.
Ryburgh Village Shop has received a grant from the Hopkins Plunkett communities scheme which has allowed them to install a village Christmas tree.
The tree provides a centrepiece for the town’s celebrations and is normally sponsored by local businesses, but this year is funded by the scheme from national charity the Plunkett Foundation and housebuilder Hopkins Homes.
The Hopkins Plunkett communities scheme aims to ensure community groups can support those who need it and to ensure a brighter Christmas and the New Year with grants of up to £1,000.
Andrew Purdy, chairman of the shop, said: “In this difficult year, the community has more than ever appreciated the value of having a village shop.
You may also want to watch:
"We are most grateful to Hopkins Homes and the Plunkett Foundation for helping us to give something back to the community, to be a little seasonal cheer and a hint of normality by sponsoring our Christmas tree.”
Most Read
- 1 'People are very happy' - New deli running off 90pc Norfolk produce
- 2 Rising coronavirus rates mean Norfolk 'highly likely' to go into Tier 3 or 4
- 3 Hire company spreads Christmas joy with festive lorry display
- 4 'We've lost money every single week' - pub closes until further notice
- 5 Warning against Christmas visits to north Norfolk as virus cases surge
- 6 Fakenham survey: Your thoughts on management of Millers Walk car park
- 7 Probe after crew hurt in explosion on boat off Norfolk coast
- 8 Village welcomes community Christmas tree thanks to grant funding
- 9 Coronavirus cases continue to rise across the county
- 10 Bowling alley to close until Norfolk moved to Tier 1