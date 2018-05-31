‘You just don’t realise how kind people can be’ - Builders deliver almost 3000 meals during lockdown

A Norfolk property development group was on hand to reach out and support their community during the height of lockdown.

Grocott & Murfit, in Fakenham, ran a 12-week project which has seen them deliver nearly 3000 cooked meals to elderly, shielding and vulnerable people in the town.

In February, they had developed a new support program called ‘Building Norfolk’.

The company commit a percentage of their profits to support people and places in local communities.

As they started work, the coronavirus pandemic took hold and people across Norfolk were forced inside their homes.

Wanting to help their local community, they partnered with The Gallows, a sports centre in the market town.

Within a day, the team at Grocott & Murfit and the caterers from The Gallows began to cook and deliver 50 meals a day to people across Fakenham.

One of them involved was Claire Johnston, brand marketing director for Grocott & Murfit. She was on the phone, taking calls from people who wanted to use the service.

“I felt a huge sense of responsibility, every day over the 12 weeks I’ve had my phone by my side, getting calls from 8am until 8pm,” she said.

“I had people ringing me in tears saying that they could not believe that people in today’s world would be so kind.

“It’s not just the food but having a smiley face outside the window or a friendly voice on the phone was a lifeline for people”.

Sylvia Barber, 87, plays bowls at The Gallows and found out about the service through a friend.

Miss Barber has lived in Fakenham for the past 32 years, and she said she feels “forgotten”, living alone away from family.

She said the service provided great food and friendly faces.

“The two young men who delivered them were absolutely great, they always had a cheery word, even if it was to just say hello.

“You just don’t realise how kind people can be.”

Mrs Johnston said the business is already planning its next fundraiser, a fitness challenge, doing 100 thousand pushups between them in July.

They are asking for donations, with the money raised going to a local mental health charity helping with people’s mental wellbeing after lockdown.