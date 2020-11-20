Search

Advanced search

‘It gives me great pride’ - Man flooded with praise after voluntarily cleaning footpath

PUBLISHED: 12:41 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 20 November 2020

Chris Cracknell from Fakenham. Picture: Chris Cracknell

Chris Cracknell from Fakenham. Picture: Chris Cracknell

Archant

A man has been flooded with praise after he voluntarily cleaned up a town’s footpath.

The path, which runs along the side of Fakenham junior school and millennium park is used by parents of pupils, as year six leave from this entrance to maintain social distancing. Picture: Chris CracknellThe path, which runs along the side of Fakenham junior school and millennium park is used by parents of pupils, as year six leave from this entrance to maintain social distancing. Picture: Chris Cracknell

Chris Cracknell from Fakenham cleared the footpath between Queens Road and Lancaster Avenue as he felt it was unsafe for people to walk down.

The path, which runs along the side of Fakenham junior school and millennium park is used by parents of pupils, as year six leave from this entrance to maintain social distancing.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Cracknell, who works as a football groundsman, said: “This was me saying thank you to the school for all the hard work you have done during the pandemic.

Chris Cracknell from Fakenham cleared the footpath between Queens Road and Lancaster Avenue as he felt it was unsafe for people to walk down. Picture: Chris Cracknell Chris Cracknell from Fakenham cleared the footpath between Queens Road and Lancaster Avenue as he felt it was unsafe for people to walk down. Picture: Chris Cracknell

“The path is six foot wide and only two or three foot was being used. People couldn’t stand and social distance.”

The clean up took him two hours. During the time he was thanked by residents passing by.

“People told me, you don’t realise how much this will make a difference,” he added.

“Just one person saying thank you was worthwhile and knowing that people can walk down there safety makes me so proud.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Fakenham and Wells Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Lifeboats, helicopter and aircraft searching for windsurfer missing off Norfolk coast

A search is under way for a missing surfer at Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

Record number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk - but county still well below national average

Great Yarmouth has the highest rate of coronavirus in Norfolk, Public Health England figrues show. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Fakenham and Wells Times

Virtual Christmas light switch on events promises music, drama and Father Christmas

Following the cancellation of the usual Christmas lights event, Active Fakenham wants to bring together the town’s people, clubs, school and businesses to celebrate the town this festive season. Picture: Active Fakenham

‘It gives me great pride’ - Man flooded with praise after voluntarily cleaning footpath

Chris Cracknell from Fakenham. Picture: Chris Cracknell

Daily coronavirus cases in Norfolk soar again

There has been a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases recorded in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grandmother drowned at beach despite husband’s warning over wave danger

Robin Spruce, who died after a swimming accident at Overstand in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied by the family/Lloyd Durham Funeral Services

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed