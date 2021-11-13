Your Say: Have you started your Christmas shopping?

Our reporter, Aaron McMillan, asked people in Fakenham if they have started their Christmas shopping. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Halloween and Bonfire Night have barely passed, but already the topic of Christmas shopping is on people's lips.

Reporter Aaron McMillan asked people in Fakenham whether they have made a start.

Jack Warrops, 24, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Jack Warrops, 24, from Fakenham, said: “No, it is too early. I normally start a week before the day.”

Liz Sansom, 56, from Overstrand - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Liz Sansom, 56, from Overstrand, said: “I have - I’ve just started now. I do like to be early but never tend to be. There are always a few left behind, or ones you have forgotten.”

Gerald Tuck, 86, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Gerald Tuck, 86, from Fakenham, said: “Not yet. We are doing birthdays at the moment. We will get going when they are out of the way first. Then we will start the Christmas shopping.”

Rita Tuck, 84, from Fakenham. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Rita Tuck, 84, from Fakenham, said: “No, not yet. Things are either going too fast or not fast enough and I just have not had the time to get started.”

Belinda Appleby, 67, from Holt. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Belinda Appleby, 67, from Holt, said: “No, I have not. I was surprised by the Christmas adverts already on the TV. I do not have many to buy for and most of them want money.”

Sarah Brown, 71, from Fakenham - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Sarah Brown, 71, from Fakenham, said: “No, not yet. I have some big birthdays to sort out first. Then I will start Christmas shopping.”