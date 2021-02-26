Hawk and Owl Trust ready to 'leap' back into action

Published: 2:30 PM February 26, 2021

A nature trust says they are ready to leap back into action when they reopen.

Sculthorpe Hawk and Owl Trust are raring to open their doors to the public to unveil new facilities for their community after losing almost a whole year of activities as a result of the pandemic.

The reserve in Fakenham suffered from flooding over the winter months and is yet to open this year with the national lockdown is affect. Chief operations director, Adrian Blumfield, said this has led to some frustration.

The most recent flooding at Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve - Credit: Nigel Middleton

“It is frustrating and not a little worrying because of the loss of revenue.

“We would love to know when we might open again, but the rules are there to protect everybody.

“The uncertainty about the reopening of society generally has made it hard to plan anything. However, we are in a good position to leap into action when that’s possible.”

You may also want to watch:

With the prime minister’s announcement on the roadmap out of lockdown, the reserve can open its doors again on April 12.

The reserve has outlined the start of their plans for when they can get their staff and volunteers back. They hope to complete the delivery of the Wensum Connection Project, which they say is behind schedule.

The Sculthorpe Moor Nature Reserve. Pictured is the view from the Tower Hide. - Credit: Ian Burt

They have been able to complete some work to the site, with a new entrance to the reserve. The newly constructed path leads to a dipping pond and the Dragonfly Hide, which will be used when permitted for school visits.

They have also appointed an activities officer who will be engaging with schools and colleges once they reopen, which Mr Blumfield said is important for Fakenham’s youth.

“With children having lost so much school time over the past year, we want to do all we can to help.

“It will also help children’s mental health and wellbeing to visit the reserve when that’s possible.”

This time last year, the site had a high number of visitors with over-wintering birds visiting from northern countries, in 2020 the site had an Arctic Redpoll feeding on berries right outside the visitor centre, attracting large crowds.