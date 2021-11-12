New cancer support service to be launched in Wells

A Big C support service is being launched at Wells Community Hospital - Credit: IAN BURT

A Norfolk cancer charity is set to launch a new support service in Wells.

Big C will open a free weekly Support Hub at Wells Community Hospital, starting from Monday, November 15.

The welcoming and informal sessions will run every Monday, expect bank holidays, from 9am to 3pm.

Each week, a small team of Big C's specialist nurses and cancer information support officers will be on hand to meet anyone affected by cancer in the local community

Dr Melanie Pascale, director of operations at Big C, said: "We are very pleased to be able to offer this new service for the north Norfolk community, which complements the new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre at Cromer Hospital.

"It’s very important that people can access face-to-face support close to where they live."

Private rooms will be available for those in need of one-to-one support, as well as a counselling and therapy room.

To make a booking, call 0800 092 7640 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.