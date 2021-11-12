New cancer support service to be launched in Wells
- Credit: IAN BURT
A Norfolk cancer charity is set to launch a new support service in Wells.
Big C will open a free weekly Support Hub at Wells Community Hospital, starting from Monday, November 15.
The welcoming and informal sessions will run every Monday, expect bank holidays, from 9am to 3pm.
Each week, a small team of Big C's specialist nurses and cancer information support officers will be on hand to meet anyone affected by cancer in the local community
Dr Melanie Pascale, director of operations at Big C, said: "We are very pleased to be able to offer this new service for the north Norfolk community, which complements the new North Norfolk Macmillan Centre at Cromer Hospital.
"It’s very important that people can access face-to-face support close to where they live."
You may also want to watch:
Private rooms will be available for those in need of one-to-one support, as well as a counselling and therapy room.
To make a booking, call 0800 092 7640 from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.
Most Read
- 1 Details for Fakenham Christmas lights switch on unveiled
- 2 Theatre group cancels 2021 panto ending 54-year run
- 3 Boss stresses importance of shopping local ahead of festive market launch
- 4 'An honour' - Salvation Army officer helps market town to remember
- 5 Holkham Hall 'absolutely' haunted, says Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting
- 6 'Bring them a smile' - Christmas Spectacular gives NHS staff free tickets
- 7 'An appalling failure' - row erupts after town misses out on funding
- 8 Two mother-daughter businesses set to star at Christmas market
- 9 Fakenham gardening club host first event in two years
- 10 Delays expected in coastal town due to temporary lights