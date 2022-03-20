Wells-next-the-Sea News Fakenham News Things to do Sport Property Support Us
Appeal to find new emergency responders to support ambulance staff

Aaron McMillan

Published: 12:07 PM March 20, 2022
Updated: 12:18 PM March 20, 2022
The East of England Ambulance Service is looking for new Community First Responders in Fakenham. - Credit: Steve Adams

An appeal has been launched to help find new Community First Responders (CFR) in a market town.

Christopher Cushing, North Norfolk District Councillor for Fakenham is assisting Andrew Barlow, the East of England Ambulance Service community response manager, in find new volunteers to join the team in Fakenham.

Six volunteers are needed.

CFR are volunteers who are trained to attend emergencies where they live or work, aiming to reach a potential life-threatening emergency in the first vital minutes before the ambulance.

It costs £30 to train someone and Fakenham Town Council has agreed to fund this.

Mr Cushing said: "The number of first responders in Fakenham has gradually diminished over the years. 

“It is crucial that we find more volunteers to boost the numbers to give a sustainable level of cover."

If you are interested, please email cfr@eastamb.nhs.uk with your name, address, contact telephone number or go to their website.
 

