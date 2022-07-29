Boots apologies as lack of pharmacist restricts opening hours
- Credit: Aaron McMillan
Boots has apologised to people in Fakenham after problems hiring a pharmacist forced it to cut opening hours.
Customers began noticing in recent weeks that the Market Place branch was opening and closing at seemingly random intervals.
Hours of opening are currently irregular from day to day, with the disruption thought to stem back to early June.
The high street chain is believed to struggling to recruit a permanent pharmacist for the store, and is having to close when no medicinal experts are available.
General Pharmaceutical Council guidelines state that, depending on their licence, some pharmacies must close if no pharmacist is present.
A Boots spokesman said: “Like other pharmacies, we are experiencing some challenges.
“Our teams are working hard to keep stores open, minimise disruption and provide the best possible service.
“Sometimes, rather than close a pharmacy for a day, we will alter our opening times.
“We apologise to customers who have been affected.”