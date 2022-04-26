'Everything smells of rotten cabbage' - Long covid sufferer's plea for help

Kristi Fletcher from Fakenham suffering from long covid and is looking for support. - Credit: Kristi Fletcher

A woman suffering from long covid has changed her entire diet after all food began smelling like rotten cabbage.

Kristi Fletcher from Fakenham is calling on people who have suffered similar experiences as she tries to find when her symptoms will end after being diagnosed with coronavirus last November.

Miss Fletcher was out with friends for a meal, when they commented on how pungent the garlic aioli was - she could not smell or taste it.

Kristi Fletcher wants to do anything to help her in her battle with long covid - Credit: Kristi Fletcher

The 42-year-old was bed-bound for three weeks with covid, and today is still suffering from fatigue, brain fog and breathlessness.

The social media manager was put on steroids to help her recovery, but fell ill again over Christmas which she believes worsened her condition.

She has since recovered some smell and taste in recent weeks, but the impact has left her feeling unable to be around food cooking.

"I cannot walk into the kitchen,” she said.

Kristi Fletcher's passion for rowing has taken a hit after the continued symptoms from long covid - Credit: Kristi Fletcher

“I’ve adjusted my diet to uncooked food and sweet stuff - but there is only so much cake and ice cream you can eat.

“I went for some food with friends and all of a sudden everything tasted very salty.

“Everything smells like rotten cabbage and it's only got worse.

“No one can explain what has gone on in my brain."

It also has impacted her lifestyle, no longer being able to cycle or row, and her plans to take part in a row around Great Britain with a team to raise money for charity have been put on the backburner.

The social media manager suffered from ME in her 20s after an ear infection. It took her two and a half years to recover from and had an effect on her immune system.

Kristi Fletcher's plans to row around Great Britain with a team to raise money have been delayed after the pandemic and her battle with long covid - Credit: Kristi Fletcher

Miss Fletcher is still waiting to visit a covid clinic, but is expecting to wait 15 weeks.

She now wants to be part of a clinical trial to help her recover or speak to someone who went through a similar experience.

“I wish I could know how normal this is, and why my brain is doing this,” she added.

“There are no answers right now, I hope when I speak to someone at a clinic they will have some answer for me, if not, where do I go?

"I have read about trials for tablets which helped someone, but how can I put myself forward?"

If you have suffered a similar experience, contact Miss Fletcher on kristif@hotmail.co.uk