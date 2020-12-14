Published: 4:21 PM December 14, 2020

Fakenham medical practice has announced they can start giving out the coronavirus vaccine early. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk medical practice has announced that it can start giving out the coronavirus vaccine earlier than expected.

The vaccine, produced by Pfizer BioNtech, will be given to Fakenham Medical Practice on December 15.

On their website, the practice said, “We are very excited and proud to be given this opportunity to be able to start vaccinating our patients earlier than planned.

"Our staff are looking forward to welcoming you to the practice to receive the vaccine.”

Those who can get one of the first 975 vaccines have been contacted to attend both appointments.

A patient receives the coronavirus vaccine. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The practice has more than 1,000 over 80-year-old patients, meaning it has clinically prioritised each patient, telling people not to be alarmed if they do not receive a call.

Patients were also warned that the practice will be diverting staff to make calls, so they may experience longer wait times on the phone when calling for a routine appointment.

People have been asked to use the online system where possible.

It is hoped the second round of vaccines will start in the week commencing January 4.