Woman's tribute to mum who 'put everybody else before herself'

A Fakenham woman has paid tribute to her "selfless, lovely" mother who "put everybody else before herself".

Ami Pollard's mother, Dawn Grinnell, died in May after suffering a brain hemorrhage.

Mrs Grinnell had been spending time with family, including granddaughter Harper, when she suddenly went into cardiac arrest.

Her husband and Miss Pollard's step-dad, Keith, immediately started doing CPR, but ultimately there was nothing he or the emergency services could do to save her life.

"She was completely fine - a woman in her 40s going about her day-to-day life," Miss Pollard said.

"One morning she was looking after Harper, my little girl. I went to collect her and we had some lunch.

Ami Pollard, from Fakenham

"I went into the kitchen and flicked the kettle on, as you do. Mum was playing peek-a-boo with Harper and suddenly she had a pain in her head. Then she dropped to the floor."

While paramedics were able to get Mrs Grinnell's heart beating again, the 46-year-old was declared brain dead in hospital and her life support machine was switched off.

Remembering her mother, Miss Pollard said she had nothing but positive things to say.

"She was the most selfless, funny, lovely woman you could ever meet," she added.

"She put everybody else before herself no matter what she was doing; no matter how exhausted she was.

"Nothing was ever too much hassle for her, and that has showed with how much love we have received. I've had so many people come up to me - some who I've never met before - saying they knew my mum."

In the face of immense sorrow, Miss Pollard was determined to harness her pain for good.

The 21-year-old, who works as a nail technician and runs her own business, Nails by Ami, undertook a 'manicure marathon' for The Brain Charity, which offers support to anyone with a neurological condition.

Dawn Grinnell (right) pictured with her family - Credit: Ami Pollard

From 9am on Saturday (October 1), she successfully gave 24 manicures in 24 hours, and has already raised more than £2,000.

"It was lovely," added Miss Pollard. "So many of mum's friends came in and we spoke all about her.

"The thing with brain hemorrhages is there are no warning signs. This is my way of helping another family who have been through something like this."