Published: 6:00 AM January 23, 2021

From councillors to members of the public, people have been saying 'thank you' after their Covid-19 vaccination at a market town’s GP.

Fakenham medical practice and its patients have thanked one another for the support and understanding as they roll out the biggest vaccination program in the NHS' history.

The practice has been vaccinating since December 14 after it was selected for the first wave of early sites in Norfolk for administering the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer BioNtech.

Despite the pressures, severe weather and being asked for ‘spare’ vaccines from people without appointments, the surgery has left a lot of people happy.

Councillor for the town, and former GP for the practice, George Acheson, wanted to issue his thanks to the surgery.

“As a long-retired partner I may be biased but I would like to congratulate The Fakenham Medical Practice on their efficiency in administering the Covid vaccine.

You may also want to watch:

“I waited for about one minute and the explanations and vaccination took another couple. Everything was well marshalled with a friendly welcome.”

He was not the only councillor, as Norfolk county councillor for Fakenham Tom Fitzpatrick thanked them for all the work they are doing for his ward.

“As a patient of Fakenham Medical Practice myself, I have always been impressed at how well things are run from the patient point of view.

“The reports that I have received from people about how things have been handled for the Covid vaccine have been equally positive.

"With people again being given a date and specific time to turn up at fairly short intervals as a lot of people are having to be vaccinated.”

Norfolk County Councillor, Tom Fitzpatrick thanked the practice for the work they are doing in his ward. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

People from across Fakenham also thanked them for going above and beyond.

Resident Steven White said, “I can’t say enough about the staff at Fakenham Surgery. My mum got a phone call to say someone would be coming round to give her the vaccination last Saturday morning.

"Considering the weather a doctor and nurse came round mid-morning to give her the vaccination. [I have the] Utmost respect for the team to do this on their days off and weekends.”

Another person commented, “I was impressed by the staff being so very thoughtful and efficient under dreadful conditions outside.

“The organisation of the parking was well done and on leaving the building, having a person to help one back to my vehicle was a tremendous help as conditions underfoot were not ideal.

“A well deserved hoorah for all at the practice.”

Fakenham Medical Practice has been vaccinating since December 14 after it was selected for the first wave of the Covid vaccine produced by Pfizer BioNtech. - Credit: Archant

Eunice Norwood who had her vaccine at the practice said, “It was very good! Yes, we had to queue, but that was understandable as the weather made patients late for appointments which caused too many people in one place at one time.

“Those arriving without appointments didn't help!

"The staff were well organised, cheery and patient. Paramedics and police were making sure everyone was looked after. Nothing to complain about."

Chief Executive of the Fakenham Medical Practice, Sarah Buchan said patients' warm and appreciative words have helped keep spirits up. - Credit: Google Maps

Chief Executive of the Fakenham Medical Practice, Sarah Buchan, said: “This has been an incredible team effort and I am so proud of everyone involved, from our clinical staff, vaccinators, admin support and the amazing volunteers who have supported us with signposting and stewarding patients.

“We are delighted to be playing such an important role in our community - starting to protect people from this awful virus - we feel very privileged to serve them in this way.

"Our patients have been so warm and appreciative in their feedback and kind words – it really has kept our spirits up and given the team a real boost.

“If you have not had a vaccine yet, please sit tight and wait for your invite to make an appointment. We are making great progress and it shouldn’t be long before we, or one of the other sites, can welcome you for your vaccination."