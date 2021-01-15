Published: 6:57 PM January 15, 2021

A Fakenham optician has pleaded with people not to ignore eyesight concerns despite the lockdown.

Scrivens Opticians and Hearing Care is still holding screenings despite the restrictions as an essential healthcare provider, with Covid-secure measures in place.

Optometrist Sheena Mangat has advised people not to ignore any issues with their sight.

“The eyes are a window to our general health and an eye test can detect so much more than changes in our vision,” she said.

“Taking care of our health is more important than ever in these challenging times.”

They have issued five signs that you should be on the lookout for - blurred vision, frequent headaches, eye fatigue, dry or itchy eyes and floaters or flashes.

Established in 1938, the optician has 174 branches across the UK, including on Norwich Street in Fakenham.