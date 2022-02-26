New women's group launching at hospital

Women who are going through the menopause can join a new group at Wells Community Hospital.

The hospital is launching the group called 'Is it hot in here?' to offer a safe inclusive space for women to discuss their experiences with others and build a support network of understanding.

The group will be launched with a wellbeing and pamper day on Saturday, April 9, at the hospital's Hive cafe where people will be able to take part taster sessions of yoga, meditation and sound therapy.

Emma Johnson, the hospital's charity operations supervisor, said: "On the day there will be time to have taster Indian head massage treatments with Sana massage and taster reiki, reflexology and auriculotherapy sessions with Pointz of Interest Therapies.

"The Hive cafe will serve a light lunch and will be open as a space for chat and refreshment across the day."

To find out more or to book, visit www.wellbeingnorfolk.co.uk or call 01328 711996.



